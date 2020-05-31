Far from Windows 10, which OS is for gaming?

so, I started to get bored of windows 10 since it's not a light OS by default and gaming is my what I do on my pc all the time and that makes me wonder and look for a light OS and NOT just light but also has good performance with gaming AAA games. As far as I searched, there are several options seen, but what's on top is Xubuntu and Lubuntu. I never used any OS other than Windows so I have no experience about other OSes such as Ubuntu, Linux and any other if found...



which OS is considerable?