Far Cry 7 Is A Live Service Game Similar To Assassin's Creed Infinity - Report

* Halo Infinite
* Assassin's Creed Infinity
* Far Cry Everlasting
* Call of Duty Unending
* Mortal Kombat Eternal
* Ghost Recon Interminable
* Elder Scrolls Inexhaustible
* Fallout Boundless
* FIFA Forever

Welcome to gaming as a service. The NEXT LEVEL of entertainment!!!

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/far-cry-7-is-a-live-service-game-similar-to-assassins-creed-infinity-report/1100-6497943/?UniqueID=B1371E88-459C-11EC-A982-BE9196E8478F&TheTime=2021-11-14T22:46:23&ftag=ftag=GSS-05-10aab8e&PostType=image&ServiceType=twitter
 
I'd be more OK with it if they required SMS or something else to make an account to slow down the cheaters - some probably do.

I mostly play Apex Legends and while the game is great, there are a lot of cheaters and since it's free to play, there is nothing to keep them from coming right back.
 
Truth be told, with the speed they'd release new entries in those franchises - they may as well be live service games.
 
