Far Cry 7 Is A Live Service Game Similar To Assassin's Creed Infinity - Report

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 3,127
* Halo Infinite
* Assassin's Creed Infinity
* Far Cry Everlasting
* Call of Duty Unending
* Mortal Kombat Eternal
* Ghost Recon Interminable
* Elder Scrolls Inexhaustible
* Fallout Boundless
* FIFA Forever
Welcome to gaming as a service. The NEXT LEVEL of entertainment!!!
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/far-cry-7-is-a-live-service-game-similar-to-assassins-creed-infinity-report/1100-6497943/?UniqueID=B1371E88-459C-11EC-A982-BE9196E8478F&TheTime=2021-11-14T22:46:23&ftag=ftag=GSS-05-10aab8e&PostType=image&ServiceType=twitter
* Assassin's Creed Infinity
* Far Cry Everlasting
* Call of Duty Unending
* Mortal Kombat Eternal
* Ghost Recon Interminable
* Elder Scrolls Inexhaustible
* Fallout Boundless
* FIFA Forever
Welcome to gaming as a service. The NEXT LEVEL of entertainment!!!
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/far-cry-7-is-a-live-service-game-similar-to-assassins-creed-infinity-report/1100-6497943/?UniqueID=B1371E88-459C-11EC-A982-BE9196E8478F&TheTime=2021-11-14T22:46:23&ftag=ftag=GSS-05-10aab8e&PostType=image&ServiceType=twitter