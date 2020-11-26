Far Cry 6 Features DirectX Ray Tracing, FidelityFX CAS and Variable Rate Shading

erek
"Ubisoft's head of 3D programming Oleksandr Polishchuk had this to say: "We were very impressed with the latest AMD technologies and joined forces to bring FidelityFX CAS, DXR raytracing and Variable Rate Shading to Far Cry 6. We are working together to ensure a smooth 4K viewing experience. This requires a lot of bandwidth, memory, and a Radeon RX 6000 with Infinity Cache that can handle it easily while maintaining high FPS rates." Check out the AMD partner showcase video below."
https://www.techpowerup.com/275215/...cing-fidelityfx-cas-and-variable-rate-shading
