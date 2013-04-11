IGN: First 15 minutes of Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - http://youtu.be/jZUueizrR0A
Release date is May 1.
So. much. neon. This game looks like a composite of Tron, Robocop and Terminator. And thats a good thing.
Seems cool. Is it an expansion pack/add-on for Far Cry 3 or is it a totally separate item?
I believe it is a separate expansion pack (the original is not needed). Also, it's being retroactively added to all of the AMD never settle reloaded coupons. It's only $15 I think, but still, that's awesome.
http://blogs.amd.com/play/2013/04/11/fc3bd-nsr/
I know this game does not require FC3 to play, but is it in any way related to FC3? I've never played it and was wondering why it's in the title.
Playing Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon does not require a copy of Far Cry® 3.
Hard to put much stock into what a pirate thinks. Human psychology tends to value things less when they're obtained easily and free and then tossed away without a care.
$15 game so not sure what more people would expect - a full AAA length campaign? I'm pretty optimistic/glass half full about what I've seen so far.
Standalone, FC3 isn't necessary
Blood Dragon is solid, fucking gold since I'm a child of the 80's. Day 1 purchase, take my $$$ Ubisoft, take it all.....
1. color palette - CHECK
2. soundtrack - CHECK
3. cheesy dialogue - CHECK
4. over-the-top action - CHECK
5. throwing stars! - CHECK
6. MICHAEL BIEHN! - CHECK
7. best reload animations ever - CHECK
8. VHS tracking effect - CHECK
I find that it's hard to put stock in the opinions of some here that thrown down money sight unseen based off trailers and screenshots. There are some users who's opinion I hold in high regard..
BAM. There are a whole bunch of people in the SimCity thread that come to mind.
This game's value is completely dependent on price. If they try to sell it for $40, I'd say ripoff. $30 (what I expect it to go for), a little high but reasonable. $20, go for it.
The gameplay is exactly like FC3, just with a more entertaining coat of paint. It's extremely rushed and thrown together though, a "play once, enjoy it a ton, never touch it again" types.