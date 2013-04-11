Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

3TNA0Qb.jpg


IGN: First 15 minutes of Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - http://youtu.be/jZUueizrR0A

Release date is May 1.

So. much. neon. This game looks like a composite of Tron, Robocop and Terminator. And thats a good thing.
 
I searched thoroughly and couldn't find a thread on this. It hasn't been on my radar at all, but the first 15 minutes of gameplay look hilarious. The tongue in cheek tutorials, the terrible voice acting, the spectacular music, the '80s movie reference every 30 seconds. This might get my money.
 
Definitely buying. Early reviews mention the 8 bit cutscenes get kinda tedious, but looking forward to seeing the graphics on PC since regular FarCry3 looks great with everything cranked.
 
Seems cool. Is it an expansion pack/add-on for Far Cry 3 or is it a totally separate item?
 
Domingo said:
Seems cool. Is it an expansion pack/add-on for Far Cry 3 or is it a totally separate item?
Standalone, FC3 isn't necessary

Blood Dragon is solid, fucking gold since I'm a child of the 80's. Day 1 purchase, take my $$$ Ubisoft, take it all.....

1. color palette - CHECK
2. soundtrack - CHECK
3. cheesy dialogue - CHECK
4. over-the-top action - CHECK
5. throwing stars! - CHECK
6. MICHAEL BIEHN! - CHECK
7. best reload animations ever - CHECK
8. VHS tracking effect - CHECK
 
Drown Babies said:
I believe it is a separate expansion pack (the original is not needed). Also, it's being retroactively added to all of the AMD never settle reloaded coupons. It's only $15 I think, but still, that's awesome.

http://blogs.amd.com/play/2013/04/11/fc3bd-nsr/
Wicked. Looks like I won't be spending money on this as I got one of the never settle bundles. Cool that they're making it retroactive.
 
I think it's only retroactive for the never settle reloaded (Tomb Raider, Bioshock, Crysis), not the old one (Far Cry3, Hitman).
 
I don't preorder many games, but I did for this. $15 stand alone thats giving us an insane adventure full of 80s tropes? Sold.
 
Aha, this comes out on my birthday. looks hilarious I might have to give this a try. Also, the music tracks aren't bad either.
 
I know this game does not require FC3 to play, but is it in any way related to FC3? I've never played it and was wondering why it's in the title.
 
Gabriel said:
I know this game does not require FC3 to play, but is it in any way related to FC3? I've never played it and was wondering why it's in the title.
Related in that its by the same developer and appears to use the same engine as FarCry3, this is especially evident in the gameplay footage linked in the first post - skip to about 2/3 into the video and anyone thats played FC3 will see familiar gunplay/UI elements - example "tagging" enemies with the binoculars.

Think of it as a fun side project that the FC3 developers undertook, then the interest in it internally at the company became contagious and built momentum until they ultimately decided hey lets polish it up and release it standalone.

And besides all that, throwing stars.
 
im not gonna watch these gameplay vids, i wanna be surprised when i play it.

but from what ive seen so far.. /orgasm/
having grown up in the 80's like most everyone else, i got chills watching the official trailer.
chills bro, rarely does that happen.

i cant wait to see the robo sharks! sharks with lasers!!! finally!
from what ive read is supposedly ~2gigs of data addon/expansion

from steam
Playing Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon does not require a copy of Far Cry® 3.
Take my god damned money...TAKE IT.

Seriously thought that looks stupidly fun.
 
This was a day one purchase for me until I found out that it's been added to the AMD Never Settle Reloaded bundle and anyone who claimed a key will get a Blood Dragon key for free! <3 you, AMD!
 
All of you day one buyers may want to consider how many keys are going to show up on the forums from the never settle bundle. The fact thats its retroactive means tons of people will be moving them, probably driving the price down to like $5.
 
naticus said:
It's not very good, and it's only about 2-3 hours long.
Hard to put much stock into what a pirate thinks. Human psychology tends to value things less when they're obtained easily and free and then tossed away without a care.

$15 game so not sure what more people would expect - a full AAA length campaign? I'm pretty optimistic/glass half full about what I've seen so far.
 
I love everything about this

edit: Something funky in the ubisoft water supply or something. Fucking bonkers Assassin's Creed Washington wackiness, and now this
 
odditory said:
Hard to put much stock into what a pirate thinks. Human psychology tends to value things less when they're obtained easily and free and then tossed away without a care.

$15 game so not sure what more people would expect - a full AAA length campaign? I'm pretty optimistic/glass half full about what I've seen so far.
I doubt anyone would value entertainment less because of price. That just sounds plain dumb. I'm not going to enjoy a movie that I paid $40 for a ticket to watch it in the theatre any more than watching it at home on my television. It's either good or bad. I value Crysis 3 that I purchased for $15, less than Counter-Strike, something that I obtained for free. It don't matter if he pirated the game or not, a shit game is a shit game. Paying money to support the developer is a different topic. At the end of the day it's his opinion, wait for more user/official reviews to roll out to get a better feel of the game.

But so far, if the game is going to be 3-4 hours, I really hope it's damn good. It does look col so far though.
 
I wonder if you need UPlay if you buy this on Steam, though I bought my Far Cry 3 copy from a CD site, though I have nothing against UPlay,
 
2-3 hr is longer than most movies and those cost $!5 or more. I am getting it for free but would still consider it for $15 just bc of the uniquely fun focus. A rarity these days.
 
mtbush said:
Standalone, FC3 isn't necessary

Blood Dragon is solid, fucking gold since I'm a child of the 80's. Day 1 purchase, take my $$$ Ubisoft, take it all.....

1. color palette - CHECK
2. soundtrack - CHECK
3. cheesy dialogue - CHECK
4. over-the-top action - CHECK
5. throwing stars! - CHECK
6. MICHAEL BIEHN! - CHECK
7. best reload animations ever - CHECK
8. VHS tracking effect - CHECK
Does it require Uplay?
 
odditory said:
Hard to put much stock into what a pirate thinks. Human psychology tends to value things less when they're obtained easily and free and then tossed away without a care.

$15 game so not sure what more people would expect - a full AAA length campaign? I'm pretty optimistic/glass half full about what I've seen so far.
I find that it's hard to put stock in the opinions of some here that thrown down money sight unseen based off trailers and screenshots. There are some users who's opinion I hold in high regard..
 
TheToE! said:
I find that it's hard to put stock in the opinions of some here that thrown down money sight unseen based off trailers and screenshots. There are some users who's opinion I hold in high regard..
BAM. There are a whole bunch of people in the SimCity thread that come to mind.

This game's value is completely dependent on price. If they try to sell it for $40, I'd say ripoff. $30 (what I expect it to go for), a little high but reasonable. $20, go for it.

The gameplay is exactly like FC3, just with a more entertaining coat of paint. It's extremely rushed and thrown together though, a "play once, enjoy it a ton, never touch it again" types.
 
hmmm, suspicious... well i really dont fully understand what i saw, guess i'll wait!
 
lilbabycat said:
BAM. There are a whole bunch of people in the SimCity thread that come to mind.

This game's value is completely dependent on price. If they try to sell it for $40, I'd say ripoff. $30 (what I expect it to go for), a little high but reasonable. $20, go for it.

The gameplay is exactly like FC3, just with a more entertaining coat of paint. It's extremely rushed and thrown together though, a "play once, enjoy it a ton, never touch it again" types.
Blood Dragon will be $15
 
I loved FC3 and anything remotely related to it will get my money.

Edit: Just watched the IGN video and yes I'm going to preorder. Awesome!
 
Far Cry 3 was a total blast. Even without achievements or motivation I still completed all of the side quests and did everything in that game...just because I enjoyed it. If they combine that game with the 80's, I'm not sure I can NOT buy this.
 
