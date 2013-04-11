Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

odditory said: Hard to put much stock into what a pirate thinks. Human psychology tends to value things less when they're obtained easily and free and then tossed away without a care.



$15 game so not sure what more people would expect - a full AAA length campaign? I'm pretty optimistic/glass half full about what I've seen so far. Click to expand...

I doubt anyone would value entertainment less because of price. That just sounds plain dumb. I'm not going to enjoy a movie that I paid $40 for a ticket to watch it in the theatre any more than watching it at home on my television. It's either good or bad. I value Crysis 3 that I purchased for $15, less than Counter-Strike, something that I obtained for free. It don't matter if he pirated the game or not, a shit game is a shit game. Paying money to support the developer is a different topic. At the end of the day it's his opinion, wait for more user/official reviews to roll out to get a better feel of the game.But so far, if the game is going to be 3-4 hours, I really hope it's damn good. It does look col so far though.