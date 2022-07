Hulk said: Are the songs on the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon OST in MP3 or WAV format? I can't seem to find any answers. I want to buy the CD of it but if it's in MP3 I'll pass. Click to expand...

I could have sworn it was available on CD, may need to check ebay/amazon. I know it was available as a MP3 download when the game was released.Edit:It is available on Amazon used If you have a Discogs account there are a few copies available there as well.