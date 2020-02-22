Fans that look good on the exhaust side

I've been looking around for fans that looks good on the exhaust side. I found:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LB0GJAI/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o07_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
but they're damn expensive. I did end up buying a few and so far they look good and sound fine on low(they sound terrible on medium and high settings), but I was wondering if anyone knew of any others. Mainly I'm looking for fans that don't have the motor mounting supports visible.
Built in RGB would be nice, but I do have phantek halos available, so they aren't required.
Here's an example of the zalman ones that I used for one build. I put black stickers over the zalman logo's and used halos for the RGB effects.
