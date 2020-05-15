Fans of Kerbal Space Program have 10 days to dock with the International Space Station

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,032
Seems cool!

"As for the real life mission, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is scheduled for 4:32 p.m. EDT on May 27.

Meanwhile, Private Division — a minor label owned by Take-Two — continues work on Kerbal Space Program 2. The game was originally scheduled to release sometime in early 2020, however since then Take-Two has said that the game won’t be out until sometime in fiscal year 2021. The game’s website still lists it as launching in 2020."

https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/15/2...lenge-nasa-spacex-international-space-station
 
