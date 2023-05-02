Fans Freak Out As Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Leaks Two Weeks Early

"Some people are already playing the Breath of the Wild sequel" !

"It reads, “In case of an investigation by any federal entity or similar, I do not have any involvement with this group or with the people in it, I do not know how I am here, probably added by a third party, I do not support any actions by members of this group.” One of the main servers for leaks that blew up with links to pirated copies has already been nuked.

Nintendo recently subpoenaed Discord for personal information of users it alleged were involved in the leak of the game’s pre-order art book back in February. It also went on the offensive against major Zelda YouTubers in April who occasionally posted videos featuring modded Breath of the Wild content, including a multiplayer mode. One hacker who was found guilty of being involved in Switch piracy operations is set to be released from prison but still owes Nintendo millions that he’ll be repaying until he dies.

Tears of the Kingdom leaking early shouldn’t come as a surprise though. Despite Nintendo’s beset efforts, the same thing happened with the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild in 2017, and Pokémon leaks keep happening earlier and earlier as well.

Update 5/1/2023 12:54 p.m. ET: Added information about of the main Tears of the Kingdom leak Discord servers getting shutdown."

3850ba107c070a01cfac37b7ebb91905.jpg


Source: https://kotaku.com/zelda-tears-kingdom-leak-switch-story-spoilers-1850391411
 
Already talked about in the main thread, but down with the filthy pirates! :D No spoilers please.

EDIT: in case erek pulls his "rename thread and edit post to something completely different" trick again... :).

Last edited:
These games leak as cartridge dumps. The cartridge dumps become available soon after retail cartridges enter the distribution system. The cartridges are dumped from softmodded Switches which have an unpatchable exploit in the boot loader. As long as Nintendo is releasing Switch cartridges this will just keep happening. If they didn't issue cartridges then the game wouldn't be pirated until release day on the E-Shop. Nintendo will never even recover the cost of the litigation against Gary Bowser from him.
 
1. It probably seems like Nintendo is taking a position that if they can win enough legal cases over pirates, it will deter Piracy. However, it is morely likely an 'eye for an eye' sort of thing. Nintendo is very proud of their Intellectual Properties and will avenge them, regardless of the costs.

2. I would like to think that someday, a judge will be lenient on Bowser, and cancel the wage garnishment. But, its not about getting their money back. It is about making thieves suffer, for what they have done. If Bowser's wages are garnished for years, he will have a tough time living with a single income. At 30% wage garnishment: He would have to make $75,000, to keep $52500. Nintendo views this as duly avenged.
 
Ah, I'm sure that Nintendo's reaction to this will be totally normal and measured.

"in related news, Nintendo Intellectual Property Defence Agency, Ltd. has announced today what they call 'appropriate countermeasures' to contain the leak of Tears of the Kingdom content and dissuade further infringements. Reports indicate that several physical Gamestop and Target retail stores have been implicated in facilitating the leak of embargoed Tears of the Kingdom content via pre-release sales and illicit ROM dumps- Nintendo IPDA has confirmed that within the next 18 hours the company will commence strategic strikes on these locations with conventional-warhead ICBM systems. Unconfirmed earlier Reuters wires indicated that Nintendo IPDA had initially requested permission for nuclear strategic strikes against the alleged infringers, but this request was allegedly denied by United States Global Strike Command as the potential radioactive fallout from such an action would 'be detrimental to Target Corporation stock prices going into the crucial summer months'. Likewise, an intended Nintendo strategic strike against the Target Corporation's Minneapolis headquarters was reportedly canceled as US GSC was successful in convincing Nintendo IPDA that the leak of Tears of the Kingdom content was the result of 'lone wolf actions by rogue retail employees and not condoned, recommended, or sanctioned by Target corporate leadership'.

In addition to the upcoming strategic strikes on 'primary infringers' - details of which are readily available due to communications between Nintendo IPDA and various US Defence agencies being leaked on Discord- there are difficult-to-verify reports that Nintendo IPDA is additionally in advanced stages of planning direct retaliation against the following groups:
- any individuals who facilitated the spread of leaked Tears of the Kingdom content on Discord
- any individuals who facilitated the spread of leaked Tears of the Kingdom content via BitTorrent, LimeWire, and SneakerNet channels
- any journalists suspected of having mentioned the existence of leaked Tears of the Kingdom content in any text, video, or audio coverage, regardless of context
- any individuals who are aware of the existence of Leaked Tears of the Kingdom content, regardless of whether they have attempted to access such content
- any individual suspected of having an Admin position on any Discord server, regardless of whether the server is suspected to have been complicit in the spread of leaked Tears of the Kingdom content
- any and all employees of Discord
- any individual suspected of, at any point in time, having created fan art depicting or referencing any Nintendo characters
- any YouTube content creators suspected of having created content on YouTube, regardless of whether said content is confirmed to contain Nintendo Intellectual property
At this time there has been no confirmation of the measures Nintendo IPDA intends to use against these 'secondary-tertiary infringers', but it is considered that further strategic strikes are unlikely due to logistics and legal hurdles. Rather, it is believed that Nintendo IPDA will deploy 'rapid global response teams' to forcibly extradite to Japan any individual suspected to be a member of the aforementioned groups- once extradited, it is likely that such individuals will be subjected to Nintendo's experimental 'Soul Prison' program for a term of no less than 50 years. When asked for comment on these reports of planned severe retaliatory measures, a Nintendo spokesperson refused detailed comment, only saying 'make good decisions please'.

Further reporting on this developing situation will resume in the year 2073 when our team of journalists is released from Nintendo Soul Prison."
 
