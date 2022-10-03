Fandom has acquired GameSpot, Metacritic, GameFAQs, Giant Bomb, and more

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
22,435
The fan engagement platform Fandom has acquired a number of entertainment and gaming brands from Red Ventures in a deal valued at about $55 million

The acquired titles include TV Guide, Metacritic, GameSpot, Cord Cutters News, Comic Vine and Giant Bomb...Fandom, which is backed by private equity giant TPG, will add the acquired titles to its existing business lines, which include ScreenJunkies and the online video game retailer Fanatical...

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/b...ritic-gamespot-acquisition-fandom-1235231819/
 
Last edited:
S

schoolslave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
1,085
Is that the same "fandom" company which bought/re-platformed all those game/franchise Wiki pages and turned them into ad-infested, bloated garbage?
 
M

Meeho

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 16, 2010
Messages
5,491
polonyc2 said:
The fan engagement platform
Click to expand...
giphy (2).gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top