Fandom has acquired GameSpot, Metacritic, GameFAQs, Giant Bomb, and more

The fan engagement platform Fandom has acquired a number of entertainment and gaming brands from Red Ventures in a deal valued at about $55 millionThe acquired titles include TV Guide, Metacritic, GameSpot, Cord Cutters News, Comic Vine and Giant Bomb...Fandom, which is backed by private equity giant TPG, will add the acquired titles to its existing business lines, which include ScreenJunkies and the online video game retailer Fanatical...