[Fanatical] World of Warships Booster pack FREE for new players

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,068
https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/world-of-warships-booster-pack-new-players
Burst into World of Warships with this code.
Brace yourself for heated naval battles beyond your wildest imagination! Use our code to sign up for World of Warships and hit the ground running with
To be able to use this code please download World of Warships absolutely FREE here
Burst into World of Warships with this code.
Brace yourself for heated naval battles beyond your wildest imagination! Use our code to sign up for World of Warships and hit the ground running with
- 500 Doubloons;
- 10 days of Warships Premium Account;
- 1,000,000 Credits;
- and a mysterious French Tier III ship.
To be able to use this code please download World of Warships absolutely FREE here