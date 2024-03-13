[Fanatical] [Steam] Wanba Warriors FREE till 3-19-24

CAD4466HK
Get a free Steam key for Wanba Warriors from Fanatical till 3-19-24.
https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/wanba-warriors
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1021770/_Wanba_Warriors/
Plus when you complete your order, you’ll get a voucher for 5% off items in the store.
Have you got what it takes to be a Wanba Warrior? Step into the absurd world of calligraphy combat and prepare to lay the smackdown upon all who dare to oppose you, dishing out damage with your chosen ink brush of brutality!
Utilizing hilarious swing-based fighting mechanics, in addition to a range of insane supernatural abilities, get ready to push your skills (and friendships!) to the limit as you fight to become the best there ever was.
Set in the long-lost ancient past (or perhaps the far-flung distant future) warriors from across time and space have assembled to settle their differences. A battle for the ages is about to commence. A battle of Wanba Warriors!
Featuring:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIvZCkWYCjk
