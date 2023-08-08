[Fanatical] [Steam] Unity of Command: Stalingrad Campaign FREE till 8-14-23

Get a free Steam key for Unity of Command: Stalingrad Campaign from Fanatical till 8-14-23.

Unity of Command is a TBS that is an innovative and refreshing operational-level wargame that covers the entire 1942/43 Stalingrad Campaign on the Eastern Front. Playable from both the Axis and Soviet perspective, it strives to recreate the strategy, the forces involved and the general tension of that crucial period in World War II.

https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/unity-of-command-stalingrad-campaign


 
