[Fanatical [Steam] Ultimate Zombie Defense FREE till 12-25-23

Get Ultimate Zombie Defense from Fanatical free till 12-25-23.
https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/ultimate-zombie-defense?v=4969
Ultimate Zombie Defense is a Top-down Co-op Survival Horror set in the suburbs of a once quiet city, in the heart of continental Europe. The city and the surrounding 250km landmass have been sealed off in an attempt to curtail the outbreak, although sadly all attempts have failed, until now.
Plus when you complete your order, you’ll get a voucher for 5% off Mystery Bundles.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3qOCjbjGJ0
- An extensive base building system where you may place objects such as chain link fences, sandbags, barbed wire, concrete barriers, turrets, mines, fog lights and other military-grade components!
- Apocalypse-proof weapon selection from the classic pump shotgun to the flamethrower, grenade launcher, mini-gun and many, many more!
- Epic Slow-mo that will trigger during your most impressive moments
- Unique Boss fights to challenge even the most seasoned zombie slayers
- Metal music mayhem - Rock out whilst laying waste to hordes of the undead!
- Choose between 8 unique characters to battle the army of the dead
- A variety of infected including more than 12 Unique monster types
- Cooperative gameplay for up to four players
- Solo game mode for offline play
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3qOCjbjGJ0