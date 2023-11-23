[Fanatical] [Steam] The Ramp FREE till 11-30-23

tons of flow

satisfying & unique skateboarding gameplay

easy to learn, hard to master

NO unlockable stuff

NO score, NO missions

NO guns, explosions, and helicopters

Get a free Steam key from Fanatical for The Ramp till 11-30-23.Do you crave flow? Do you just want to shred through a halfpipe without all the boring stuff? Say no more, The Ramp is your jam!YES:BUT:A quick note from the developer:When thinking about buying The Ramp, please keep in mind that it is a very small game. Maybe not even a game, but rather a digital toy. It was created by a single developer (hi that’s me, Paul) to scratch a very specific itch.The Ramp captures the unparalleled feeling of real-life vert skateboarding and that’s pretty much it. There is a lot this game doesn’t feature. What it offers you are the 15 minutes of flow that make a boring day great, at the price of a medium-sized cinnamon pistachio latte to go.Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have feedback, questions, or problems with the game. I’ll do my best to get back to you as quickly as possible. Also, let me know if you enjoyed The Ramp because that really makes my day!