[Fanatical] [Steam] Streamer Life Simulator FREE till 4-23-24

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,092
Get a Steam key for Streamer Life Simulator free from Fanatical till 4-23-24.

https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/streamer-life-simulator


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1261040/Streamer_Life_Simulator/


Become one of the most popular people in the world, starting from scratch. Improve your character and buy yourself new equipment. Move from your bad neighborhood and settle in a new neighborhood with stronger internet infrastructure. Create the computer with the features you want and start streaming. You can chat with your followers and collect donations.

Stream the games you play. You can invest with the money you earn and increase your money. By following the new games and events. Buy new games. By playing the right game at the right time. Let new people discover you. Prove yourself to people and win tournament prizes by participating in tournaments of popular games.

You can interact with your environment and do some different work to earn additional money. Research the rubbish around us and find useful things. Sell in pawn shops and earn extra money. Earn money by doing additional jobs around.

Buy pets and have fun with them


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW0HPdsxRdQ&list=PLHuVdN34QzbM4pzbVZQAsMQrqzccicVzc
 
