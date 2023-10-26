[Fanatical] [Steam] S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Complete Bundle 81% off at $7.59 till 11-14-23

chibe said: Or get stalker anomaly for free. Choose wisely. Click to expand...

Not a substitute, imo. Anomaly is a great standalone game borrowing most assets from the originals, but it doesn't have much in the way of a story. It's pretty much a sandbox game with endless random quests. It seems people mod the crap out of Anomaly (i.e. Gamma) which, to me, implies they aren't satisfied with it either. My personal preference is to play Anomaly as-is.The originals are still worth it for a playthrough, although I tend to mod them these days. For me it's Complete mod for SoC and Clear Sky. And without question Misery for CoP. I don't care what people think of Misery it's the best way to play CoP. I don't even give a shit about the lousy performance. It's all about that atmosphere for me.I pretty much configure my Anomaly for a Misery experience. Because that's how I roll.