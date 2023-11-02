[Fanatical] [Steam] Nomad Survival FREE till 11-09-23

CAD4466HK
Get a free Steam key for Nomad Survival on Fanatical till 11-09-23.
https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/nomad-survival
To celebrate Fanatical’s 11th Birthday, grab your copy of Nomad Survival! Simply subscribe to our email newsletter and link a valid Steam account to pick up your Steam key. Enjoy!
Nomad Survival is an auto-attacking, wave clearing, time-based Roguelite, where you can expect to become stronger as you play through each run as you upgrade your stats. The gameplay involves waves of enemies from all angles coming to defeat you, with each minute changing what types of enemies may be coming and how they behave in a predictable fashion. You control the movement of your Character, automatically using abilities available to you to defeat your foes, acquiring new abilities (or leveling up old ones) whenever you acquire enough experience to level up.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUJN1aN7XdA
