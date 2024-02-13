[Fanatical] [Steam] Driftland: The Magic Revival FREE till 2-20-24

​

Procedurally generated world

Resource- and magic-based economy

Move and terraform scattered landmasses with magic

Tame and ride dragons and other creatures

Explore and fight on the same map

Set goals instead of directly controlling units

Single player, campaigns, and multiplayer

Get a free Steam key for Driftland: The Magic Revival from Fanatical till 2-20-24.After a devastating war between ancient mages, a powerful spell is all that holds together the shattered planet of Driftland. Faced with the destruction of their entire civilization and life on the planet, the warring factions called a truce and tried to repair the damage – but it was already too late. By using all their remaining magic to cast a powerful spell, they managed to keep their world in relative balance.Many dark ages passed, but when all seemed lost, a ray of hope emerged once more: new sources of magic appeared, and new mages were given birth to across the planet. Now, as the dormant conflicts once again surface, this rediscovered power will determine whether Driftland is restored to its former glory or wiped from the cosmos entirely.You take on the role of a Mage Overlord with your own castle, tower, and a small realm on one of the landmasses. With your unique powers, you can explore a procedurally generated world and connect floating lands to expand your kingdom.