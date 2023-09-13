[Fanatical] [Steam] Crumble FREE till 9-19-23

CAD4466HK

Get a free Steam key for Crumble on Fanatical till 9-19-23.

https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/crumble


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZQBX2Hsa8Q

Crumble is a physics platformer with a grappling tongue mechanic.


Join the chaos of unstable platforms and unexpected destructions with this cute blue ball!


Try to progress in exciting levels falling around you.


Move like a Slime, jump like a Ball, swing like Spiderman!

  • A campaign mode with an increasingly crumbling world
  • A multiplayer Party Mode with up to 4 local players
  • Unlock new skins
  • Online leader boards
  • High dynamic physics
  • Surprise mechanics
  • Vibrant Environment
  • Crumbling Chaos
  • Swing Mechanics

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061180/Crumble/
 
