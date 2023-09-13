[Fanatical] [Steam] Crumble FREE till 9-19-23

CAD4466HK
Get a free Steam key for Crumble on Fanatical till 9-19-23.
https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/crumble
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZQBX2Hsa8Q
Crumble is a physics platformer with a grappling tongue mechanic.
Join the chaos of unstable platforms and unexpected destructions with this cute blue ball!
Try to progress in exciting levels falling around you.
Move like a Slime, jump like a Ball, swing like Spiderman!
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061180/Crumble/
Crumble is a physics platformer with a grappling tongue mechanic.
Join the chaos of unstable platforms and unexpected destructions with this cute blue ball!
Try to progress in exciting levels falling around you.
Move like a Slime, jump like a Ball, swing like Spiderman!
- A campaign mode with an increasingly crumbling world
- A multiplayer Party Mode with up to 4 local players
- Unlock new skins
- Online leader boards
- High dynamic physics
- Surprise mechanics
- Vibrant Environment
- Crumbling Chaos
- Swing Mechanics
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061180/Crumble/