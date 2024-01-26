[Fanatical] [Steam] Batman: Arkham Collection - $7.19

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
Bundle deal
Arkham Asylum GOTY
Arkham City GOTY
Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Doesn't include Origins but this is still a TON of great gaming for $7.19.
I can't imagine there are many people out there who might potentially be interested in these and still haven't picked up at least the first two after all this time...but there you go.
