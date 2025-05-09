[Fanatical] [Steam] Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered FREE till 6-02-25

The Big Fight Is On!​

How to Join the Resistance:​

Subscribe to the Fanatical newsletter to unlock exclusive offers and giveaways

Link your Steam account (must have at least one previous Fanatical purchase).

Add XXL ROMAstered to your cart and check out—completely FREE! No magic potion needed.

BONUS! Everyone who grabs the game gets a 7% coupon off Mystery Egg—valid until June 2nd at 4pm GMT.

Share the Spoils!​

Essential Notes from Getafix (our legal druid):​

One key per Fanatical account.

You must link a valid Steam account and subscribe to Fanatical emails.

Keys are limited to 100,000—once they’re gone, they're gone.

Exclusions apply.

The Big Fight is ON—join the fun now!​

GET REVENGE​

FOUR NEW GAME MODES​

Positively-rated action-adventure.

Four new game modes to choose from.

Get a Steam key for Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered free from Fanatical till 6-02-25.Fanatical is celebrating the arrival of the newwith a legendary game drop!We’re giving awayfor—an action-packed, Roman-smashing adventure where you fight, feast, and frolic with two of the most iconic heroes in comic history.Know someone who’s always wanted to fight the Romans? Send them the link and let them claim theirbefore the Romans—or the clock—catch up.Can you claim your free Asterix & Obelix XXL ROMAstered Steam key before Caesar catches wind of this rebellion?It’s 50 B.C and Gaul is occupied by the Romans, mostly. One village, however, is holding out against the camps of Totorum, Aquarium, Laudanum and Compendium. It’s a nice peaceful existence in which the villagers essentially act like nothing is even happening out there. That’s all about to change, however, as our heroes shall discover with your Asterix and Obelix XXL: Romastered Steam PC Key.Asterix and Obelix have returned from hunting to discover their village in flames, pillaged by Romans. Now, it’s up to you to rescue villagers and travel across the world to Normandy, Greece Helvetia, Egypt and Rome to stop that monster Caesar. Switch between both characters at will to free villagers and fight everybody in your paths such as Romans, Pirates, and Vikings. Exact your revenge on those who have wronged you and save everybody.Jump into Retro Mode and witness the return to the original graphics whenever you wish, for those who are nostalgic for 50 BC!Collect all coins scattered around within the set time in Course Mode. Jump, whirl, run… and switch to Retro mode from time to time, as some coins are mischievously hidden. Countdown mode sees you get to the finishing line as fast as possible.The druids say that the best potions are brewed slowly. However, time is your enemy here, so don't dally! Take care, as a number of obstacles will stand in your way.In Extreme mode, there are more numerous and tougher Romans, for maximum difficulty. Will you be up to the challenge of this mode, which only the greatest Gaulish warriors are worthy of?