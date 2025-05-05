[Fanatical] 8 FREE comic books for Comic Book Day 2025 (PDF)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures​

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins​

Speed Racer #0​

The Phantom #0​

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 1: Change is Constant​

Czarface: A Czar Is Born​

Medibang Manga Comic Triple Pack​

Chrysanthemum Boy​

The Key In The Cage​

A Long Stay​

A Very Valiantine's Day Special​

Get 8 free PDF comic books from Fanatical celebrating Comic Book Day 2025 for a limited time. Each comic has a preview so you can check them out before you download.Are you ready to learn the ways of the Force? And bend the elements with the Avatar? We got you!In Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures everyone’s favorite Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs travel to a mysterious (and smelly) swamp, where Master Yoda has set up an elaborate scavenger hunt. As the younglings look for clues, they find an unexpected friend and learn an important lesson about what it means to be a Jedi Knight.Samurai Appa and Ronin Momo roam the Four Nations, righting wrongs wherever they go. In this special Avatar: The Last Airbender FCBD tale, the sky bison and winged lemur find themselves at a beleaguered Fire Nation noodle house where some of the clientele are tougher customers than the owner would like. Can the duo bring some order to chaos--and maybe earn themselves lunch in the process? Or will they be out on their tails?Are you ready to campaign in fantastical Exandria? And adventure with superheroes in alternate dimensions? Look no further!In Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Beau and Caleb get a tip that an individual they are in search of is meeting at the Taste of Tal'Dorei in Bassuras. When they arrive, the pair are surprised to be treated to some dinner theatre and decor themed around a legendary band of adventurers from the area. They get entranced by the story, even experiencing it themselves, only to be interrupted by some interesting new faces entering the restaurant...And in “Black Hammer: To Tomorrow!” Colonel Weird takes a jaunt through the ages, passing old friends and foes along the way. From the very beginning when pulp heroes stalked the street, all the way through the Golden Age of heroes, the fall of Black Hammer, and the rise of a new set of heroes. A look at the past and potential future of Black Hammer!An all-new continuation of Tatsuo Yoshida's classic manga/anime, MachGoGoGo, known to Western audiences as Speed Racer! David Pepose and Davide Tinto have the storytelling keys to the featured story in issue #0, which ignites Mad Cave's ongoing Speed Racer series. Meanwhile, Mark Russell and Chris Batista drive a backup tale that leads directly into a Racer X spin-off series. One part Drive, another part Baby Driver, and another part Fast and Furious — with classic anime/manga inspiration throughout — fans new and old are given a front-row seat to exciting tales of action, adventure, overcoming challenges, and family. Exclusive original material!The Phantom, Lee Falk's highly influential superhero, is back in an all-new adventure series! The first story in an exciting publishing plan that is sure to satisfy both new and returning "Phans" of comics' beloved Ghost Who Walks. In true Phantom fashion, look forward to pulpy storytelling focused on justice, honour, mystery, and mythology-all told with heaps of action! Exclusive Original Material!The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return to comics in their first IDW adventure! The very core of the Turtles family is at stake as the new origin of TMNT is revealed! It's a different world for the Turtles... The group is broken as Raphael wanders the streets of NYC in search of food and shelter. His brothers and Master Splinter are on the search, but so far all they can find is trouble–in the form of mutant alley cat Old Hob and his gang of criminals! Join Tom Waltz, Dan Duncan, and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman for the start of a wild ride! Collects TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Issues #1-4.CZARFACE'S ULTIMATE ORIGIN REVEALED!Hero to some, villain to others, Czarface's true origins have remained a mystery...UNTIL NOW! Who are the Zarta Ku? And why has their desperate mission brought them to Planet Earth? Meanwhile, Zach and his dog were just a washed up wrestling tag team making ends meet on the comicon circuit when they crossed paths with a woman who will change both their lives forever. Written by Czarface's own Esoteric (Merry X-Men Holiday Special) with art by veteran illustrator Ariel Olivetti (Cable; Punisher War Journal), this landmark original graphic novel is a must-have for Wednesday warriors, wrestling marks, and hip-hop heads--or fans of all three combined!Shino Matsuda illustrates a fantasy of thousands of years ago where the fountain of youth was believed to be in deep mountains, out in the wild. Jump to an ethnic world beautifully illustrated, beautiful, evermore.Akira’s father is a genius “creator”. A creator is someone who takes orders to “improve” living creatures. For example, “a hunting dog with fangs to crush a rock”, “a horse that can fly through the sky”, and even “a mermaid as beautiful as in your dreams”. However, Akira is not like his father - he hates his job, a job that causes living beings to suffer. What’s more, the living creatures are often sold to cruel and ruthless lords that know not the value of life. Out of all such creatures his father creates, Akira has a special liking to the mermaid his father is creating for the king of a nearby country. Will Akira’s good conscience finally get the better of him?A Long Stay is a delicately woven tale of human nature that speaks to the need for interpersonal connection and the bravery it takes to escape the inertia and safety of our existence and go beyond the boundaries that confine us.Love is in the air! Join us as we explore love Valiant style. In this saucy 50-page anthology, we feature four tales of lost love with Doctor Mirage, family love with Bloodshot, young love on the rocks with Faith and Archer, and lastly, “The Many Loves of Ninjak”---self-explanatory. We know our heroes save the day, but can they save their hearts as well?Featuring stories by the amazing minds of Ryan Cady, Will Pfeifer, Buddy Scalera, AJ Ampadu, and Lysa Hawkins, with incredible art by Andres Ponce, Emiliano Urdinola, Aleta Vidal, and Emiliano Correa, and cover art by Diego Giribaldi.