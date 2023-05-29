Fan Spins At 100% All The Time

H

Hulk

Hulk
Nov 4, 2005
6,100
I just build a new computer with the following parts:

Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus
Intel i7-12700K
Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Dual-Tower CPU Cooler with two 140mm fans

One 140mm Brown fan (exhaust fan, see photo) hooked up to Fan Optinal header and it can't be controlled speed wise, so it runs at 100% at all times.

How do I hook up the Brown exhaust fan so that it builds up speed like the two fans on the CPU cooler?

Do I just get another fan splitter and hook it up to the brown exhaust fan so that all 3 will spin at the same time?
 

all 3 are pwm? a splitter would be the easiest way, if theyre all the same connector type. otherwise, make sure its pwm and the bios is set to pwm mode in q-fan(bios)
 
