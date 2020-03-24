if i wanted to increase my fan speed to try and help keep the card cooler would that cuase any lasting damage to the card, Im asking cuase i noticed when i have it set to auto the temp on my card can get as high as 85c and even with the fan speed at a high rate trying to keep it cool it will rarly drop below 80c.



I recently set it to 50% manual speed and my the temp is between 70-80c which i know is in normal range from the last post i made.



I just wish to know if i continue to change the fan speed to try and keep the card cooler will that cuase damage. Im only curious as i think the case fan on my desktop is failing. It still spins but i dont think it is blowing out the warm air like it is suppose to which is cuase my card to heat up faster then normal especially when i play certin games