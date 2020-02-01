Fan Riser Amps: Gigabyte B450 I AORUSPRO WIFI

D

DWD1961

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
261
Does anyone know for sure how many amps/watts the sys fan and CPU fan risers can support? I think I read somewhere that the CPU fan riser can put out more power then the sys fan headers?

I'm going to use 6 fans, 2 120mm and 4 140mm fans, and I'm not sure which yet, but probably lower RPM fans not over 1500RPM max. I'm looking at the Noctua 140mm fans (NFA 14).
 
