Fan Replacement for EVGA 1000W P3

Hi there, I'll try and keep this brief, I had a EVGA 1000W P2 for a full decade, it served me well, but I was having a LOT of issues with my RTX 3080TI GPU with crashes, after extensive testing of variables I considered that spikes in power draw from this chipset may be tripping my PSU, I reached out to EVGA to RMA it, and they swapped it out for a brand new sealed EVGA P3 on year 10 of my 10 year warranty, (shout out to EVGA for this incredible warranty service!)Now for the bad news, after a few quick months, the fan on this P3 Power supply has a bearing issue, it makes this crunchy grindy sound, and although somewhat subtle, it drives me insane. I can send this one back (I have literally 17 days left on my warranty lol), but I have a feeling the manufacturer of these P3's is using a pretty cheap fan, and then when you add in the fact I need to ship this from ontario canada to california, which costed me about $50 CAD the first time I did it, I don't exactly want to pay that amount again, in hopes that I get a new fan that works, and for how long ?It seems like a much more logical solution is to spend the money on a new fan, maybe $20, and be guaranteed a HQ fan in this PSU, my warranty is just about to end anyways. I've never opened a PSU before but it seems like its attached to the other end of the PSU for the most part, so it doesn't seem that difficult. When I search for advice on this topic all I get is "DON'T DO IT YOU CAN DIE", "ITS NOT WORTH IT" etc etc. And I get it, its dangerous and highly charged electrical components in there. But having said that, I really think this is the smart route to take. All I know so far is that the fan is a "135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing" fan. Has anyone ever replaced something like that and can give me some advice about what fan to replace it with and if its that difficult to replace ? I feel like if I wear rubber gloves and unscrew 4 screws and remove one fan connecter, I could do a fan swap without going anywhere near anything that would harm me.I figured I would ask here for a more sensible response than the reddit kidsIf you think the better option is to spend $50 CAD to RMA it and pray I get one with a good functioning fan, I would accept that advice too. In my heart it just seems like putting a very good quality fan in there for half the price is a smarter option.