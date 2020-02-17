Fan noise reduction on a Supermicro SC826

So, my new JBOD has 3 80x80x38 fans mid-chassis. Run either at 7000RPM (full) or 3600RPM (optimum). The former is jet plane annoying. The latter is just loud enough to be irritating (my lab is in a corner of the family room downstairs.) I got a couple of noctua fans, but they don't fit in the SM hotplug carriers (the carrier has a solid thumb-sized depression that protrudes down between the front and back parts of the fan. It's wide enough that an 80x80x25 fan won't fitI could not for the life of me find any low-noise 80x80x38 fans. I ended up getting a noctua na-fc1, which has a dial allowing 0-100% speed, as well as a 3:1 fanout cable. I found that 2500RPM is just about perfect, and the temp fluctuates between 1-2 centigrade higher (never gets higher than 36C).