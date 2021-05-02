Fan issue. Requires a high rpm setting is software before it will even spin

Card is a HD 7870 GHz edition. XFX Ghost Recon ed. Dual fan.

It is used in my media PC. I noticed I could hear the fan ramping and high spinning then ramp down. This I now realize was the card hitting a temp and kicking in the fan. I knew something was wrong and the ramp up-down cycle is a no go for a media machine.

Using GPU control software I gave fan curves which didn't seem to work. I had to set the fans as on and put the slider up to 80% rpm before the fan would activate. Only one fan kicks in. As we all know 80% is too loud for my application, but a steady fan is far better then a ramping fan.

I took the card apart. Re-pasted and cleaned and made sure the fans spin easily.

It seems now that the (one) fan only activates if I give it the 80+% rpm profile as it hit 92C with no fan kicking in when testing. In a different MB test kit booting with the card neither fan spins when booting with the card so it the behaviour is the same.

I'm thinking of just strapping a pain of 80mm case fans and calling it a day, but I thought I would see what you guys thought?