Fan header voltages?

Looking at GTX 600 replacement fans, they're listed as being 12V. I'm not getting any fan movement on mine, but the voltages are pretty low from the header, too. The highest voltage I get is about 3.3V.



I can't test the fan externally because I don't know the pinout. And, all the wires going into the fan motor are black. And of course because computer fans are mostly 3-phase jobbers behind an on-fan controller, I'm not sure spinning the fan by hand and testing the outputs will reveal what I need to know.