Fan Fell Off GPU, Still Safe to Use?

Earlier today I noticed my temps hit 90 while mining on my second card (an XFX 7970 double D, usually stable at 82/83C with 100% fan). So I shut down the miner for a while and started it back up later after it had cooled. Temps were fine (86/87C 100% fan) for about an hour, then as I was leaving for work I noticed it climb up to 100 really fast and hit 101 for a few seconds. I immediately shut the pc down and left, when I got back home I opened up the pc case and this is what I found below.Card still installed:Card pulled out and picture of from underside (bottom where pci-e is) of card.You can see that the entire assembly for the fan is not seated although after pulling it out gravity did seat it much more than it was in the case.Card after reseating the fan.Is this gpu still safe to use with careful monitoring? Or should I turn it into XFX on warranty, or change the cooler? I've been wanting to change it for a while, just waiting on a reply from XFX about these new warranty stickers on the back of the stock heatsink.Thanks for your help in advance!Edit:After I finished posting this I put the gpu back into it's original box (didn't bash it around or anything) and just from setting it upside down the fan came off again which instills even less faith in this cooler.Pics of gpu in box:Also one other worry. Why did the gpu hit 101C and not shutoff immediately? I have read (unfortunately after buying this card) that these gpus don't have the best cooling (especially for me in crossfire) and there have been a few account of people melting their gpus (literally, some great pictures in those threads) but that was all supposed to be fixed in this neutered version I have without a bios switch.