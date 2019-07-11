Fallout: Miami

Many of you folks have known about Fallout: Miami for some time now. The creators are still hard at work and as such I thought they deserved their own thread separate from Fallout 4.

PCGamesN reported the Fallout: Miami team has released a new video showing off their progress. To say they've come a long way is an understatement. Looking really good so far and as reported in the article, they are at a stage where progress is getting really serious.

 
Armenius said:
I look forward to when it releases in another 6 years. Hopefully we'll be done playing the smartwatch version of Elder Scrolls VI: Special Mobility Exercise Motivation Edition by then.
That's both a clever and hilarious response lol
 
