Many of you folks have known about Fallout: Miami for some time now. The creators are still hard at work and as such I thought they deserved their own thread separate from Fallout 4. PCGamesN reported the Fallout: Miami team has released a new video showing off their progress. To say they've come a long way is an understatement. Looking really good so far and as reported in the article, they are at a stage where progress is getting really serious.