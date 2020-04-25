Fallout 76’s “Wastelanders” expansion makes West Virginia feel like home

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Gona have to give this an honest shot!
"Sure, it’s still a little janky, but overall Fallout 76 almost feels like a new game with the Wastelanders expansion. This injection of new content is exactly what was needed to make 76 feel like an actual Fallout title rather than an experiment in always-online mechanics.
I’m not even close to seeing everything Wastelanders has to offer, but I’m ready to discover more. After being “clean” from Fallout 76 for over a year, I’m fully back in—collecting and scrapping every bit of junk I can find, crafting new weapons and armor, building up my campsite, and documenting the process via the in-game photo mode. You have to be prepared for anything, after all; you never know who you might run into around the wasteland.
Fallout 76: Wastelanders is available now as a free update for those who already own the base game."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...expansion-makes-west-virginia-feel-like-home/
