Fallout 76's next location is a fortified parking garage under a ruined city

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM.

  1. Jan 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,988
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    I actually was gifted Fallout 76 and played it for maybe 25 minutes. Sigh

    ""Watoga, The City of the Future, envisions a bustling, walkable metropolis where the streets are clear of illegally parked automobiles, traffic and hit-and-run accidents," Bethesda says. "The city is built on top of a massive series of automated parking garage systems which allow citizens to drop off their cars and store them until they’re needed again.""

    upload_2020-1-3_21-59-24.png

    https://www.pcgamer.com/fallout-76s-next-location-is-a-fortified-parking-garage-under-a-ruined-city/
     
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:47 PM #2
    Krazy925

    Krazy925 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,814
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2012
    Why does this game just suck more and more?
     
    Krazy925, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:47 PM
    Krazy925, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:47 PM
    #2
    erek likes this.
  3. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM #3
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,988
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    can't believe how bad it is
     
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:51 PM #4
    Krazy925

    Krazy925 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,814
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2012
    I’m glad you remind me regularly of one good choice I’ve made avoiding this shit pile game.
     
    Krazy925, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:51 PM
    Krazy925, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:51 PM
    #4
  5. Jan 4, 2020 at 12:28 AM #5
    Danny Dawg

    Danny Dawg [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,725
    Joined:
    Nov 5, 2008
    Too bad they cannot convert most of this stuff created for 76 into an add on pack for Fallout 4. Put all the effort to better use.
     
    Danny Dawg, Jan 4, 2020 at 12:28 AM
    Danny Dawg, Jan 4, 2020 at 12:28 AM
    #5