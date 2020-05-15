Fallout 76 updates will add the Brotherhood of Steel, new seasonal rewards

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,024
Might start playing this! Already own Fallout 76
"In the fall, the One Wasteland for All event will begin, which will rebalance enemies and levels. This will mean that players won’t leave the Vault, take a wrong turn, and walk into enormous, over-leveled enemies. Higher level Vault Dwellers will also have more of a consistent challenge, no matter where they are on the map.
In the winter, the Brotherhood of Steel will return in Fractured Steel. This will be a Wastelanders-style expansion pack that adds a new faction, quests, and NPCs to deal with. The Brotherhood of Steel have been present in every Fallout game to date; in the early days of Fallout 76, players could discover that they had entered the region, but had all died in the attempt to stop the Scorched.
Starting today, Fallout 76 will be playable for free on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One until May 18, although it will require a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to play on consoles. All progress earned in the free trial will carry over to the full game if purchased."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/14/21258706/fallout-76-2020-roadmap-brotherhood-of-steel-seasons
"In the fall, the One Wasteland for All event will begin, which will rebalance enemies and levels. This will mean that players won’t leave the Vault, take a wrong turn, and walk into enormous, over-leveled enemies. Higher level Vault Dwellers will also have more of a consistent challenge, no matter where they are on the map.
In the winter, the Brotherhood of Steel will return in Fractured Steel. This will be a Wastelanders-style expansion pack that adds a new faction, quests, and NPCs to deal with. The Brotherhood of Steel have been present in every Fallout game to date; in the early days of Fallout 76, players could discover that they had entered the region, but had all died in the attempt to stop the Scorched.
Starting today, Fallout 76 will be playable for free on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One until May 18, although it will require a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to play on consoles. All progress earned in the free trial will carry over to the full game if purchased."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/14/21258706/fallout-76-2020-roadmap-brotherhood-of-steel-seasons