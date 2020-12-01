Fallout 76: Steel Dawn – “Fractured Steel” Reveal Trailer

"Steel Dawn is the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, free for Fallout 76 players. Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter. Work with or against the other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Where will your loyalties lie as you aid the members of the Brotherhood and factions of Appalachia? Available now. "

 
