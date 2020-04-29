Fallout 76 Robot Won't Stop Spamming Players With Communist Propaganda

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,784
Heh, This is funny to me. Opinion?

"At least one player also reported that their machine gun turrets won’t stop shooting the poor robot. Bethesda confirmed this is a bug that it’s planning to address in the game’s next patch. Until then, anyone who doesn’t want to be party to their own little Homestead Strike reenactment is encouraged to temporarily put their turrets away.

Even for free marketeers, the flyers aren’t a complete waste though. You can actually sell them to other vendors for one cap each, because what capitalism can’t defeat it will always try to commodify. "

https://kotaku.com/fallout-76-robot-wont-stop-spamming-players-with-commun-1843112140
 
