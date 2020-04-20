'Fallout 76' Player Vending Machines Disabled After Wastelanders Dupe Glitch

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,722
Bogus. I tried some Wasterlanders yesterday. Need to give it a little bit more of a chance though.
"With this in mind, Bethesda has disabled use of both Vending Machines and Display Cases in an effort to preserve the balance of the game. Dupe glitches have been an ongoing problem for Fallout 76 since the game's launch, and this is just the latest effort to stamp out the illicit act for good. Alongside the fix, dupe users are likely to find their extra items have been removed, and, in severe cases, accounts may even be suspended. Not being able to use these impacted items may be frustrating for now, but at least the solution isn't too far away.
Given the recent release of the Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, any new dupe glitch discovered in the patch was likely to garner more attention than usual. As of Tuesday, Fallout 76 now includes human NPCs that can live at your CAMP and offer a wide assortment of brand-new story quests. Factions are also available, alongside new items, enemies and reworked locations on the map. In other words, if you ever wanted to give Fallout 76 a second chance, now seems like the best time to do so. Don't expect to use Vending Machines or Display Cases right away, though."
https://www.newsweek.com/fallout-76...lay-disabled-wastelanders-dupe-glitch-1498735
"With this in mind, Bethesda has disabled use of both Vending Machines and Display Cases in an effort to preserve the balance of the game. Dupe glitches have been an ongoing problem for Fallout 76 since the game's launch, and this is just the latest effort to stamp out the illicit act for good. Alongside the fix, dupe users are likely to find their extra items have been removed, and, in severe cases, accounts may even be suspended. Not being able to use these impacted items may be frustrating for now, but at least the solution isn't too far away.
Given the recent release of the Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, any new dupe glitch discovered in the patch was likely to garner more attention than usual. As of Tuesday, Fallout 76 now includes human NPCs that can live at your CAMP and offer a wide assortment of brand-new story quests. Factions are also available, alongside new items, enemies and reworked locations on the map. In other words, if you ever wanted to give Fallout 76 a second chance, now seems like the best time to do so. Don't expect to use Vending Machines or Display Cases right away, though."
https://www.newsweek.com/fallout-76...lay-disabled-wastelanders-dupe-glitch-1498735