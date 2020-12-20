Fallout 4 and Skyrim (or even Oblivion/Morrowind/FO3) with high refresh display (240hz, or 144hz+)

limitedaccess
I'm wondering about people's experience with playing Fallout 4 and Skyrim (or even Oblivion/Morrowind/FO3) with a high refresh display?
Obviously I'm not buying a 240hz display specifically for those games but due to other reasons. But I'm wondering if there's still any catastrophic issues with running then due to engine timing issues? Essentially if it'd actually result in a negative experience vs. 60hz. And if it's a potential pitfall issue.
