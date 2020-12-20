Fallout 4 and Skyrim (or even Oblivion/Morrowind/FO3) with high refresh display (240hz, or 144hz+)

I'm wondering about people's experience with playing Fallout 4 and Skyrim (or even Oblivion/Morrowind/FO3) with a high refresh display?

Obviously I'm not buying a 240hz display specifically for those games but due to other reasons. But I'm wondering if there's still any catastrophic issues with running then due to engine timing issues? Essentially if it'd actually result in a negative experience vs. 60hz. And if it's a potential pitfall issue.
 
google says fallout is fine and skyrim se can be uncapped without issue. not sure about og skyrim.
 
Reaperkk

I just booted up Skyrim again and it looked like the default cap was 60fps. I'm sure there there is a mod to remove the cap.
 
pendragon1 said:
google says fallout is fine and skyrim se can be uncapped without issue. not sure about og skyrim.
Reaperkk said:
I just booted up Skyrim again and it looked like the default cap was 60fps. I'm sure there there is a mod to remove the cap.
Did they fix the issue with respect to physics timing dependent on frame rate and v-sync? I've searching to but seem to get mixed messages on it.

I'm not really concerned about necessarily running the games at 60 fps+ (much less 240fps, not sure if any CPU/memory combo can do that even) but if it's going to run into unintended behavior.

Or if there's problems that even forcing 1/4 V-sync or frame caps won't address due to the monitor being 240hz.
 
