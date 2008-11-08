Fallout 3 Freezes everytime I go inside a house

I was having a lot of problems with FO3 but I did a few things and now I literally don't crash ever, even after a couple of hours of playing. It lags every now and then, which used to result in a crash, but not any more.



Here's what I did:



Turn on vertical sync in the options (sucks but it worked)

There are "known" bugs with 8 series nvidia cards apparently, I tried new beta drivers and the crashes got worse, but with the 169.12 drivers (slightly old) I'm rock solid.

I turned OFF AA/AF (also sucks, but literally turning them on crashes me often)

I put my graphics at high rather than ultra (ultra causes crashes after like 10 minutes usually)

I installed the newest version of FFDShow

That's it!



I'm running at 1920x1200 and it looks plenty good. I kind of wish my draw distance was maxed out but I'm much happier with no crashes than looking good for 10-15 minute intervals.



Some people say turning your nvidia 3d settings from "quality" to either "balanced" or "performance" helps but I didn't have to do that.



Keep in mind that every other game, including Oblivion, has worked just fine. The only crashes I got were in FO3. Very weird. Some people have also had sound problems (mostly creative from what I've seen) so maybe update your sound card drivers.



Let me know if any of this helps. I'll try to remember what else I did if anything.



edit: Also, I'm on Vista Ultimate x64.