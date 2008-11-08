Fallout 3 Freezes everytime I go inside a house

As the thread title states, Fallout 3 has taken it upon itself to start freezing on me anytime I enter a small enclosure, such as a house, shop, or what have you, and the only thing I can do is ctrl-alt-del to task manager and kill the process, then restart the game.
During my initial 5 hours or so into the game, it didn't do this, but just as I was starting to enjoy it and make some progress, this gem of a problem reared its ugly head.
What the hell could be causing it?
I was in that one town with the fireants (Grayditch I believe its called), and upon entering a house there it started to happen, and now happens even in Megaton whenever i try to enter shacks, shops, etc.
And oh yeah, it doesn't do this when I enter larger areas, such as the supermarket.
Any ideas?
