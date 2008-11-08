Fallout 3 Freezes everytime I go inside a house

As the thread title states, Fallout 3 has taken it upon itself to start freezing on me anytime I enter a small enclosure, such as a house, shop, or what have you, and the only thing I can do is ctrl-alt-del to task manager and kill the process, then restart the game. :mad:

During my initial 5 hours or so into the game, it didn't do this, but just as I was starting to enjoy it and make some progress, this gem of a problem reared its ugly head.
What the hell could be causing it?
I was in that one town with the fireants (Grayditch I believe its called), and upon entering a house there it started to happen, and now happens even in Megaton whenever i try to enter shacks, shops, etc.

And oh yeah, it doesn't do this when I enter larger areas, such as the supermarket.

Any ideas? :confused:
 
For the record, let me just state that every single other game on my system runs perfectly without so much as a hiccup, including: DMC4, Crysis, Crysis Warhead, GRID, Pure, NBA 2K9, The Witcher, Bioshock, World in Conflict, CoD4, etc.

So i know that it's not my system, but Fallout 3 rather that is the culprit.
 
Have you tried a re-install of the game? The game files may have somehow gone corrupt?
 
Yeah, to no avail.

If only it were that easy.
It's every single small enclosure, not just houses.


At any rate, I just felt like updating this thread with some info.

It would appear that after I had tried everything under the sun, there were some desperation tactics that I resorted to when all else had failed (as suggested all over the intarwebs by others who have the same problem...none of them however reported back, so here I go)

I disabled Nod32 (Antivirus)
I force-enabled Triple Buffering and VSync from NV CP
I enabled Win XP SP2 compatiblity mode for the game

After applying the above changes, all seems well now. (Not really which one remedied it, or if it was a combination, but oh well)
No more freezes when entering small areas as noted above.
 
Fallout 3 crashing is a well known problem, just check out the Bethesda forums and you will find that many many many people are experiencing similar problems, as well as dozens of other issues.

Check out the PC issues forum here:
http://www.bethsoft.com/bgsforums/index.php?showforum=36

What I find really amusing is, people on X360 and PS3 are also experiencing freezing.

Unfortunately I am experiencing the exact same situation as the OP, and as a result I've been forced to play FO3 in windowed mode with all the eye candy turned off, because when it freezes in fullscreen, I cant get to task manager to kill the fallout process.

Pretty sad, but what can you do about it.

The initial patch released by Bethesda only fixes a bug where the game crashes when you try to exit it, unfortunately it hasnt resolved my ingame freezing issues.

I should also mention every other game I have installed on my system has run flawlessly without any crashing, including Crysis, Crysis Warhead, Company of Heroes, World in Conflict, TF2, HL2 etc etc
 
I was having the freezing problem everywhere in the game - I would just be walking along and the video would freeze, but the music continued playing. Ctrl-Alt-Del time.
Last week I did a thorough defrag of my hard drive, including individually defragging my save game files (Perfect Disk & Defraggler both alow you to do this) and the game hasn't frozen since.
I remember reading in the system requirements for the game that the recommendation was to keep your HD defragmented, so maybe there is a connection.
 
Yeah, I had posted on their forums indicating that every other game (including many of the ones you mentioned) work flawlessly on my system, so I know it's not my PC that's the culprit, but rather their game.

I'll defrag for the hell of it (b/c we should periodically anyways), but for now the problem seems to have been resolved based on any one (or all) of the changes I made above as noted in my previous post. :)
 
I was having a lot of problems with FO3 but I did a few things and now I literally don't crash ever, even after a couple of hours of playing. It lags every now and then, which used to result in a crash, but not any more.

Here's what I did:

Turn on vertical sync in the options (sucks but it worked)
There are "known" bugs with 8 series nvidia cards apparently, I tried new beta drivers and the crashes got worse, but with the 169.12 drivers (slightly old) I'm rock solid.
I turned OFF AA/AF (also sucks, but literally turning them on crashes me often)
I put my graphics at high rather than ultra (ultra causes crashes after like 10 minutes usually)
I installed the newest version of FFDShow
That's it!

I'm running at 1920x1200 and it looks plenty good. I kind of wish my draw distance was maxed out but I'm much happier with no crashes than looking good for 10-15 minute intervals.

Some people say turning your nvidia 3d settings from "quality" to either "balanced" or "performance" helps but I didn't have to do that.

Keep in mind that every other game, including Oblivion, has worked just fine. The only crashes I got were in FO3. Very weird. Some people have also had sound problems (mostly creative from what I've seen) so maybe update your sound card drivers.

Let me know if any of this helps. I'll try to remember what else I did if anything.

edit: Also, I'm on Vista Ultimate x64.
 
I have been having the same issues. Got so desperate i just reformatted, problem still exists. Sucks. Many people seem to think its related to Quad Cores, something is stalling a thread when more then 3 cores are available.
 
Yeah, its totally not repeatable. People with the exact same hardware seem to be having differences. MOST issues involving freezing seem to be on Quad Cores though. Its really weird.
 
I am using Vista 64 here

i had a problem with crashing today also, and i found a thread here that said you should try updating your klite codec pack if you use it,

i did that and the crashing stopped.....

nowt sure if this will help anyone though
 
Okay, I've had this game crashing on me every 5min. It didn't used to do this. Anyways, I've fixed this by changing some of my graphic settings. I don't know what happened, but it hasn't been crashing yet, so I'm crossing my fingers. It sucks how such a good game can be so buggy :(
 
I've had the same crashing issues in small areas. It seems to have lessened quite a bit after setting my refresh rate to 60hz (it was at 85hz @ 1920x1200). Once in awhile, it still locks up though. I can't wait until someone figures this out! Oh, and I do run a quad core!
 
Crashed so much i stopped playing. I heard there's a patch, but i'm still iffy.
 
I've tried the following suggestions, all of which have not resolved the crashing issues:
1> Excluded fallout3.exe from FFDshow filters
2> Force triple buffering and v-sync from NV panel
3> Uninstall/reinstall game
4> Disable all vsync

Im not willing to install crap codec packs like k-lite, will just have to wait and see what fixes Bethesda release in the future. There has been some talk of people making unofficial patches which fix a lot of the crashing issues.

Seeing as every other game I have on my system has been 100% stable, this is obviously a FO3 problem and not something wrong with my current configuration.
 
As mentioned in the post above in the Bethesda Thread located here:
http://www.bethsoft.com/bgsforums/index.php?showtopic=908299

Editing the FALLOUT.INI seems to have resolved my freezing/crashing issues.

So before installing crap codec packs (k-lite and the likes of), reinstalling drivers, service packs and various other forms of voodoo to get this game to play ball try the following:
Edit the "FALLOUT.INI" file located in Documents and Settings\Username\My Documents\My Games\Fallout3

Make a backup of the INI file before making any changes to it.
Search for "bUseThreadedAI=0" and change the value from 0 to 1.
Add another line under this and paste in "iNumHWThreads=2"

The result should look like this in the ini file:
bUseThreadedAI=1
iNumHWThreads=2

Save changes and run the game.

This seems to have totally resolved the crashing/freezing issues I have been experiencing in certain parts of the game, namely small houses and enclosed areas.
As I have had absolutely no crashes in the open wastelands or while using VATS, I cannot say whether this will fix your problems, however it is worth a try.

It is probably also worth noting that most people experiencing the small area/rooms crashing all seem to be using quad core cpus.
 
I've had a few random ctd's, but really not very many. My one single irritating issue is that when I try to go into my house in megaton, computer/game locks up. I can hear the butler's motor but the computer is locked. Does it almost everytime. I will try some of the 'fixes' hear, see if something will help. And, fwiw, I use a MONO-core Athlon 64 and a 7600 GT OC. I was surprised it actually worked at all. It's not the prettiest, but I've spent many hours enjoying the game so far. Yes, I will be upgrading in the near future but it's on the low end of things needing to do.
 
Are you OC'ed? I'd imagine so with your X2 4400... I noticed I'd freeze every time I'd enter the black and white Vault 110 (?) level I'd freeze. My fix was pulling pack my OC a bit... Worked perfectly after that.

I also remember my old X2 4400 being very sensitive to games when OC'ed.
 
"......Make a backup of the INI file before making any changes to it.
Search for "bUseThreadedAI=0" and change the value from 0 to 1.
Add another line under this and paste in "iNumHWThreads=2"

The result should look like this in the ini file:
bUseThreadedAI=1
iNumHWThreads=2....."





Just thought I'd say thanks for this fix.

I have an i7 940 with a Creative sound card, and a Radeon 4870 video card, running Vista 64 bit.

I purchased Fallout 3 from Steam and the DLC from Windows Live.

The crashing was driving me crazy. It appeared to me that the freezing happened most often in small encloses like a shack or a sewer pipe and most often happened immediately after an autosave.

Over the last 2 weeks, I had pretty much ruled out sound or video card related problems, and got to the point where I decieded that although the crashes happened directly after an autosave, I didn't think that it was actually the autosave event that was causing the problem.

I was in the process of narrowing it down further, and had gotten to the point where I could repeat the freeze at will by entering certain locations.

I was taking a break from going through the ini file when I happened to find your post. It works perfectly and stopped the freezing.

Thanks again!
 
Actually I am suffering form the same problem:

Lots of times when I enter an enclosed area in Fo3, the game will crash and I have to restart.

However this only happens on my Sony fw-900 crt monitor and not on my dell 24" lcd. I wonder if it has something to do with the Hz, I know Crysis cannot play above 60Hz...
I also wonder if it is my OC'd video card or CPU...

It is a very annoying glitch though...
 
Just now playing Fallout 3 for the first time. Had the persistent freezing when trying to enter the pipe when doing the Project Purity quest, as well as sometimes in certain houses.

The above has fixed it for me.
Thanks
 
