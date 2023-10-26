Bankie
https://www.hardwaretimes.com/amd-t...adeon-gpu-division-as-profits-drop-by-94-yoy/
I'm glad it's not hitting their North American operations but it still seems like bad news for AMD.
Edit by Admin: Fake news circulating with tech "journalists" based on an anonymous post on a message board.....
AMD responded officially to Chinese journos. You know, journalism and all that...
AMD may lay off as many as 450 people from its R&D center in Shanghai, China. The layoff ratio in this round is allegedly 10-15%, with the bulk being from the Radeon Technology Group (RTG). RTG is AMD’s GPU Division responsible for the RDNA dGPUs, iGPUs, and custom console designs. AMD’s R&D center in Shanghai is its largest R&D center outside the US, with up to 3,000 active employees.
AMD’s financial earnings for the second quarter of 2023 came in at $5.4 billion, a YoY dip of 18%. However, the net profit was a mere $27 million, a 94% decrease from the $447 million recorded last year.
