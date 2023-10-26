Fake News

https://www.hardwaretimes.com/amd-t...adeon-gpu-division-as-profits-drop-by-94-yoy/

AMD may lay off as many as 450 people from its R&D center in Shanghai, China. The layoff ratio in this round is allegedly 10-15%, with the bulk being from the Radeon Technology Group (RTG). RTG is AMD’s GPU Division responsible for the RDNA dGPUs, iGPUs, and custom console designs. AMD’s R&D center in Shanghai is its largest R&D center outside the US, with up to 3,000 active employees.
AMD’s financial earnings for the second quarter of 2023 came in at $5.4 billion, a YoY dip of 18%. However, the net profit was a mere $27 million, a 94% decrease from the $447 million recorded last year.
I'm glad it's not hitting their North American operations but it still seems like bad news for AMD.

Edit by Admin: Fake news circulating with tech "journalists" based on an anonymous post on a message board.....

AMD responded officially to Chinese journos. You know, journalism and all that...

The Shanghai facility is where they do most of their R&D and design for work with the OEMs and they primarily work as the liaisons between the AIBs and AMD

AMD opens Shanghai R&D center​


By Steven Schwankert
IDG News Service | AUG 22, 2006 12:00 AM PST


Advanced Micro Devices opened a R&D center in Shanghai where it plans to employ hundreds of workers, the company said Tuesday.
Called the Shanghai Research and Development Center, it is AMD's largest research center outside the United States. AMD's statement was vague on other details but called it a multimillion dollar facility.
The China-based center will allow it to work more directly with customers that are based or manufacture locally, AMD said, including its (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Original Design Manufacturer customers in the region including Lenovo Group, HP and IBM.
It's worth noting that most of the AMD GPU driver team is located in that facility.
 
Welp, I guess that's most of our answer lol. Good info, thanks for pointing that out. Hopefully the radeon drivers will get back on track next year.
 
If I am not mistaken this is not the biggest of deals, as unlike with Nvidia, AMD users are recommended to use the open source AMDGPU kernel/mesa drivers, which never seem to drop support for anything.

I just booted my better halfs build (for some troubleshooting) using an AMD R5 230 (Caicos Pro from 2014) the other day, and it worked perfectly.

I believe this was on a 6.2 kernel?

And that's - what - 4 generations older than Polaris?

Heck, I regularly use old PCIe Gen2 hardware in Linux that has been discontinued by the manufacturer for like a decade. :p
 
This in itself isn't a huge deal but this is one of the many driver jobs that the Shanghai offices that AMD is doing layoffs from did.
But AMD launched new Vega products this year, the Pro 7030 series.

So when I say it begins, As AMD lays off from the Shanghai office who knows what else they will be dropping? Because the Shanghai team is the primary contributor to the AMD drivers.
 
If anyone thought AMD GPU driver issues were bad before, Just how bad could they get now that this is happening?
 
What about the:
https://wccftech.com/amd-china-massive-downsizing-radeon-technology-group-getting-affected-the-most/
[UPDATE]: AMD's official statement has revealed that the company has no plans to lay off any employees, and the ongoing rumors aren't true. Here is what the

Which too stangely directly get contradicted by the statement this website point too, so take wccftech for what it is. if google translate is right
https://news.mydrivers.com/1/942/942015.htm

"It is true that some people have been laid off, but I know only a few people so far. I asked several colleagues and I didn't hear how many layoffs. It seems that there are no layoffs in our department. The compensation plan is N+1+2.
 
One month of severance per year of employment where 6 months + is treated as 1 year is legally required in China for mass layoffs. That’s your N.

Additionally there are 5 categories of “insurance” that go beyond that, where 1 is basic unemployment which is some small monetary amount like 1500 yuan or something per month and 2 is basic medical insurance during that period as well.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
Since Xi effectively made himself dictator for life a lot of companies and people in general have been a bit taken aback at China's direction.
Probably has more to do with the 97% decline in profits for the Radeon product range and the huge swath of tech that AMD can no longer sell in China as a result of the recent and upcoming bans.
 
Accroding to mister GPT:
According to the original article in Chinese, the compensation plan for employees who sign the contract on the same day as the layoff is “N+1+2”, and social security payments are made until the end of the year. For employees who do not sign the contract on the same day as the layoff, the compensation plan is “N+1+1”, and social security payments are made until the end of November 1.

  • If you sign the contract on the same day as the layoff, you will receive compensation of N+1+2, and social security payments will be made until the end of the year.
  • If you do not sign the contract on the same day as the layoff, you will receive compensation of N+1+1, and social security payments will be made until the end of November .
 
What is NCG ? Is it a category of employees or a division within the company ?

https://news.mydrivers.com/1/942/942015.htm

An AMD Chinese employee revealed：“ Someone was indeed laid off, but I currently know only a few people. After asking a few colleagues, I didn’t hear much about the cut. Our department seems to have no layoffs. The compensation plan is N+1+2. ”

The latest news also shows that at present, only NCG-related personnel in AMD China seem to be interviewed more. The compensation plan is：

Signed on the same day to compensate N+1+2, and social security until the end of the year; not signed on the same day, compensation N+1+1, social security until the end of November.
 
I’ve only ever heard it in terms of New College Graduate when dealing with tech companies.
Which I hope isn’t the case as most of them have been for the open source projects.
 
