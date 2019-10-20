Faint Vertical Lines on LG UltraFine 5K Display (27MD5KL) - Normal?

Hi all,I got a new 27" LG UltraFine 5K Display (27MD5KL) and I've noticed these strange faint vertical lines mainly in the center of the display. It's almost as if I can see the lines of pixels. I didn't notice it at the store, but I also wasn't looking at it straight on. When viewed from an angle above they don't appear.It seems to be worse with a 100% white background, but I notice it with some other colors as well. It's worst in the center 80% of the displays and seems to disappear when you get near the edge. It also appears less in maybe the center 10%.I didn't think I'd be able to take a picture of it, but I could.Connected to a 2016 MBP, but seems to appear with other inputs as well.Is this normal, or some kind of defective backlighting? I'm probably about 30" away from the display. I took the photo with the iPhone telephoto just to more easily illustrate the issue. If I go any wider the issue disappears from the photograph itself.It's not terrible. I notice it the most I just launch an empty browser window. It's one of those situations where I can't quite tell if it's defective or if this is just the way this kind of display might be. It's pretty strange. It's almost like I can make it disappear by "unfocusing" my eyes slightly. Like… you know those magic eyes? Like that, but in reverse.