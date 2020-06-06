Failed to retrieve share list from server

Deadjasper
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 1,795
Google the above term and you get over 20,000,000 hits.
I've tried in vane to find an answer. Problem is I won't live long enough to try all the solutions Google presents.
There are at least 20 billion OPINIONS out there but as far as I can determine, there are zero answers. Nobody seems to know but a lot of people are willing to venture a guess.
In fact, nobody seems to know exactly what this fucking term means.
Linux networking sucks unwashed ass and is a disgrace.
Thanks for reading. I feel better now but still no Linux networking.
PS: On a related note, I can't get Remmina to connect to a Linux machine either but it will connect to a Windows machine flawlessly.
