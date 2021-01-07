Facial recognition identifies people wearing masks

It is your duty to wear full face coverings.



Plague can enter through the eyes.

It can get on your hair, which can fall off and get into your mouth.

It enters through anything not covered.



Furthermore, the plague of surveillance requires us to abandon our human faces while in public.

This is the world THEY chose, and now we must suffer without faces. Shed tears that are never seen.



Anyone who doesn't cover their entire face?



Traitors to anonymity, which we all must strive for. And which we never asked for.

We would NEVER ask for this. But now we simply must.



Cameras the size of pebbles can be mounted anywhere, even inside your own home.

Your internet writings are analyzed and paired with your face.

Every house has cameras inside, and willingly placed outside, as a form of "security."

Every public location has cameras. Privacy in public?



Let's not be naive. We never assumed "permanent recordings that identify us by name and ID number" was part of "the public."

We didn't agree to this. Public meant that we said, "Hi John. Hi Beth." to our neighbors. Not this. So don't be naive about what is at stake.



This dark future is beyond the pale. If we must live in the matrix, then let us act like it.

We know the truth. Machines can identify us by our eyes.



So cover everything.