Facial recognition identifies people wearing masks

Or guilty of wrong think and beaten by a mob the would do it on even less evidence.I wouldn't want to be the .1% who is falsely identified as some criminal.
Once you leave the house. On your property you can still be recorded. Heck its even totally legal for them to look in your windows.Once you leave your own property, anything is fair game.
What if you wear a mask AND sunglasses?
No. They can only record from a public place. Your window is going to generally be on your property so they can't just come right up to it to record.Once you leave the house. On your property you can still be recorded. Heck its even totally legal for them to look in your windows.
Then you are guilty.
Excuse me sir, it looks like you've had a bit too much to think tonight....Or guilty of wrong think and beaten by a mob the would do it on even less evidence.
One isn't. It is the aim of every authoritarian government to keep you agitated and fearful all the time.Taco is low key legit scared. How is one to live in peace?
The longer people are together, the more they start to look like anotherFun fact. My brother and his wife can unlock each other's phone with face id.
Do they live in Alabama?Fun fact. My brother and his wife can unlock each other's phone with face id.
My frnd where I stay says my fears are unfounded.
But it is our fundamental right to have freedom from surveillance, is it nt?
who says you have to leave your own property.Once you leave your own property, anything is fair game.
who says you have to leave your own property.