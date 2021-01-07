Facial recognition identifies people wearing masks

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-55573802

kju1 said:
Once you leave the house. On your property you can still be recorded. Heck its even totally legal for them to look in your windows.



Then you are guilty.
No. They can only record from a public place. Your window is going to generally be on your property so they can't just come right up to it to record. ;)
 
GoldenTiger said:
No. They can only record from a public place. Your window is going to generally be on your property so they can't just come right up to it to record. ;)
If they stand on the sidewalk and can see into your window they are in a public place. I know some people who got in trouble for walking around their house nude with the windows open. Got charged with indecent exposure since the neighbor had kids playing outside and called the cops on them...
 
Wearing a hat, mask, and sunglasses gives me a level of anonymity that I never knew I desired.

I'd still give up the mask doe.
 
Heh, probably not going to work on me in the cold winter time. Mask, wrap around sunglasses and a stocking hat doesn't leave hardly any skin showing!
 
It is your duty to wear full face coverings.

Plague can enter through the eyes.
It can get on your hair, which can fall off and get into your mouth.
It enters through anything not covered.

Furthermore, the plague of surveillance requires us to abandon our human faces while in public.
This is the world THEY chose, and now we must suffer without faces. Shed tears that are never seen.

Anyone who doesn't cover their entire face?

Traitors to anonymity, which we all must strive for. And which we never asked for.
We would NEVER ask for this. But now we simply must.

Cameras the size of pebbles can be mounted anywhere, even inside your own home.
Your internet writings are analyzed and paired with your face.
Every house has cameras inside, and willingly placed outside, as a form of "security."
Every public location has cameras. Privacy in public?

Let's not be naive. We never assumed "permanent recordings that identify us by name and ID number" was part of "the public."
We didn't agree to this. Public meant that we said, "Hi John. Hi Beth." to our neighbors. Not this. So don't be naive about what is at stake.

This dark future is beyond the pale. If we must live in the matrix, then let us act like it.
We know the truth. Machines can identify us by our eyes.

So cover everything.
 
Fun fact. My brother and his wife can unlock each other's iPhone with face id.
 
Aiden pierce cnt cm soon enough!! We need someone to stand nd defend in the gap of security. They say it's for our own good nd safety, but alas, how cn we believe it when they have betrayed us long ago?!

Taco is looking into her phone nd wondering, is that little spy eye watching or nt? Nd the little voice inside my head is saying yes, but I try to chase it away because it is the core of all fears.

My frnd where I stay says my fears are unfounded, but they're nt all tech savvy and very naive to believe everything is just convenient ce, but you have price set upon you! They sell you like CDs full of data! You are the data!!😕💔
 
UltraTaco said:
My frnd where I stay says my fears are unfounded.
Click to expand...

Yeah, lots of people say it's nothing to worry about, but then why do people build technology can that "hone in on the parts of the face that are not covered up, such as the eyes, to verify identity."
That's what the article says. If it's been built, don't you think it's being used?

Of course it is.
 
UltraTaco said:
But it is our fundamental right to have freedom from surveillance, is it nt?
The Supreme Court has ruled that there is no expectation of privacy when you are in a public place.

Anyone can follow you around (provided they don't have a restraining order) or take your picture and do anything they want with it.

Now the part that is up in the air is that the supreme court weighed in on this back before we had the technology to do pervasive mass surveillance like this, meaning it was highly unlikely. With modern technology, this has "big brother" implications, and it is unclear to me how the supreme court would argue today if it got there. They might suggest that there needs to be some sort of limits now that technology makes around the clock mass surveillance affordable and possible.
 
DrDoU said:
who says you have to leave your own property.
You don't. You have no expectation of privacy anywhere if it is visible from a public place.

If you are standing in your home with closed curtains, or in your yard with privacy fencing, then you can claim a right to privacy, but once you are visible from a public place, that right disappears.
 
