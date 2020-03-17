Facebook to give $1,000 bonuses to each of its employees to deal with coronavirus fallout

erek
Hmm. seems pretty nice, i guess
"The coronavirus has already had a massive impact on the company. Shares of the company are down more than 28% year-to-date as uncertainties around coronavirus drag down the markets.
On Feb. 27, Facebook canceled its F8 annual software developers conference. In early March, Facebook began telling its employees to work from home and pulled out other conferences. Earlier this month, Facebook temporarily ban ads and listings for medical face masks.
Around the world, there are more than 183,000 cases of the coronavirus with at least 7,167, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., there are at least 4,661 cases, and there have been at least 85 deaths, according to Johnson Hopkins University."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/coronavirus-facebook-to-give-1000-bonuses-to-each-of-its-employees.html
