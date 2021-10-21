Facebook planning to change its name according to sources.

Krenum
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/20/tech/facebook-name-change/index.html
I hear its going to be called "Truth Social".
Oh, its pretty clear what will happen to the user's personal information."... Facebook are merging with Google and Microsoft after all are being bought by Russian mega Corp 'Yandex'. This comes on the heels of the latest storm of controversy as Yandex plans to merge with Chinese conglomerate 'Baidu' next week. It is unclear what will happen to user's personal information."
Oh, its pretty clear what will happen to the user's personal information.
As clear as Skynet.
I think you stumbled upon one of the great problems of our time...With how many major leaks/hacks have been happening month after month and year after year, honestly who cares who has your PI anymore lol. Everyone can already pretend to be everyone else.