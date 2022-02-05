Facebook Parent Company Meta loses record $230B in one day.

sleepeeg3 said: It is being replaced by alternatives that care about free speech. People are starting to get "woke" to it's oppressive censorship. I dumped it awhile back. Click to expand...

sleepeeg3 said: They started filtering the content people see when they disallowed users from sorting their news feed by post order and Fakebook replaced it with their own algorithm. You will literally not see posts from many of your friends, due to their biased algorithm. Most people are oblivious.

sleepeeg3 said: I wish Google would go the same way, but their stock is going in the opposite direction as Facebook's... Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Apple are like the Borg.

You really don't know what you're talking about here.Facebook, Twitter, and Google and could seriously give a flying F what people talk about. The only interest they have is in making money. In fact their algorithm(s) are based purely all around engagement. It benefits them essentially whenever people have discussions about divisive topics that people vehemently disagree on. And they are more than willing to let anyone talk about anything they want in any context.In fact they're so content to do so, that all of the things you're likely talking about in terms of censorship isn't even from them, it's like due to actions from congress:Again, believe me when I say, social networking sites care nothing about "fact checking", "removal of disinformation", or any form of censorship. Honestly if there are death threats and it becomes a cesspool, again, if it drives engagement, then don't care (even Russian bots co-opting their systems, which drove engagement is good for them). They do the absolute bare minimum to "regulate" and remove any of this. They do so as absolutely slow and bureaucratically as possible (report this post, we'll get to it eventually) because even leaving something up that is morally despicable drives engagement. And they are happy to use tech to slice that pie into tons of small slices if they have to (we still took the post down after 12 hours! The system works!).To drive that point home, if you think FB is super leftist, how hard would it be for them to automatically block any post with the words "Covid" and "hoax" in every and all permutations? That's something that a first year coder could likely do, but they don't. The constant battle between vaxers and anti-vaxers just drives engagement. And if you think they're super on the right, then the obvious banning of far right politicians speaks against that. The answer again is way more obvious:If they really cared about censorship in their algorithms, believe me this stuff could be way more cleaned up than it is. They have all the server power in the world to drive AI to basically get rid of all sorts of shit-posting and their systems for giving strikes and out-right banning people would be faster and more absolute. When grilled by congress their response was essentially to give the number of posts a second and say "oh g'noes, we don't have the man power to watch all of this". But when it's time to do a targeted removal of or finding of anything it's incredible what they can pull up in a matter of (nano)seconds.Regardless of if you love them or hate them, people like Trump, Taylor Greene, Gates, Gaetz, Psaki, and Pelosi drive engagement and clicks. I think honestly it hurt Twitter more than its user base to "have to" ban Trump and Taylor Greene. I'm guessing they probably hoped that they both would've just made new accounts. 'Cause even if you think Trump was a liar and super inflamatory, it's hard to deny that it took them forever to finally commit to doing it. Literally years.It's for this kind of crap that you should be off of FB. Because you're just chattel to make money. It has nothing to do with what people talk about or anything like that. As like I say: they do the least amount possible and only because regulators say they have to.This is more about engagement again. Frankly if you're not seeing posts from your friends, then they probably aren't posting anything you've engaged with ever. They are the all seeing, all knowing eye. They know how long you stare at every screen on FB. In essence you've programmed your feed yourself. You just didn't know it.Google will never die without extreme government regulation. They benefit too many people (including the government). Ad sales might've been where they started to make money. But information about people and being able to sell it whole sale as they control more of the back-end and more of the last mile (phones, Chromebooks, etc) has just continued to increase. Good luck with that.