Facebook Parent Comapny Meta loses record $230B in one day.

Meta, newly established parent company of Facebook lost $230 Billion in market value yesterday after Facebook reported its first ever decline in Facebook users.This is the largest single day market capitalization loss of any company. The $230B loss, greater in total value than all but the top 47 publicly listed companies resulted in Mark Zuckerberg personally tumbling from 9th to 12th on the worlds wealthiest people list.To this I only have one thing to say:I hope Meta loses its remaining market cap as well.