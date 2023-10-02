facebook business profile page post section, "list view" error

One of my clients has an interesting problem and I was wondering if anyone could help. My client has both a personal profile page and a business page on facebook. When we login to facebook, we start off using the personal profile page. We then click on the "switch" button so we can then post as the business page.



The problem is, after we switch to the business profile page, if we start scrolling down to see what posts have been made, no posts will show/generate in the post section of the page, and it will timeout with a message that says "This page isnt available right now."



If that wasnt interesting enough, if you were to switch to grid view, you can see the posts just fine, if you switch back to list view, it will not show the posts and will eventually timeout again with the same error message.



All of the usual suggestions about clearing out temp files, logging out and back in, resetting the browser settings, have been performed with no success.



My client is using a modern day Macbook air, and it happens with both Chrome and Safari. I then switched from their internet connection to my hotspot and the same thing happens.



I then used a known working windows 11 computer with Edge and used my own hotspot internet connection on my phone, and the EXACT same thing happens when we switch to use the business profile and start scrolling to where the posts would normally show up on the page. It will not show any post in list view, only when we click grid view, and will timeout with that error if switched back or left in list view.



My client says no settings have been changed within their personal profile page or when switched to the business page, while using the app on the phone, or using a browser on a computer.



My client can, however, login and switch to the business profile page with their iPhone using the fb app and everything is ok, but not with the scenarios mentioned above using two different computers, with different browsers, using different internet connections. Doesn't work in list view whatsoever. (I can login to my own personal page and switch to my own business page and everything is fine with my posts in my post section with list view.)



My only guess is that it's on facebook's end and there's nothing we can do about it except report it and see what happens. I've looked through every setting I can possibly think of and everything looks normal to me. Anyone got any ideas? Would be very much appreciated. Thank you in advance.



Chris