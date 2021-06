I always favored the Vive over the Oculus (though I own neither) so I probably wasnt going to get one anyway, but now I am pretty much guaranteed not to get one.



Ads suck. No one wants them. Ever.



In fact if I see an ad on any media or platform, I curse the company who paid for it, as now I know who is responsible for my misery, and I make a point out of avoiding their products.



If more people did the same we could disincentivize advertising permanently!