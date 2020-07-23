Fable

A new Fable game is heading to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10...Playground Games is developing the upcoming title, which will be a “new beginning” for the longtime franchise

Microsoft announced the game today as part of its July showcase event...Fable was originally released in 2004 for Xbox; the last game in the main series, Fable III, launched in 2010...the series is a choice-driven roleplaying game in which the player’s actions will impact their reputation and role in the game’s world...

 
Cool, hopefully it won't be as easy to break the game as the ones before. I mean, it was fun, but a little more challenge would be nice.
 
