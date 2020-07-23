A new Fable game is heading to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10...Playground Games is developing the upcoming title, which will be a “new beginning” for the longtime franchise
Microsoft announced the game today as part of its July showcase event...Fable was originally released in 2004 for Xbox; the last game in the main series, Fable III, launched in 2010...the series is a choice-driven roleplaying game in which the player’s actions will impact their reputation and role in the game’s world...
