A new Fable game is heading to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10...Playground Games is developing the upcoming title, which will be a “new beginning” for the longtime franchiseMicrosoft announced the game today as part of its July showcase event...Fable was originally released in 2004 for Xbox; the last game in the main series, Fable III, launched in 2010...the series is a choice-driven roleplaying game in which the player’s actions will impact their reputation and role in the game’s world...